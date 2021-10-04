This Huge New Featurette About Dune Will Get You Pumped Up For The Epic Film

Audiences are mere weeks away from finally getting to see director Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi epic "Dune." Naturally, the question on every "Dune" fan's mind right now is: Can Villeneuve succeed where arguably no one has before? The enormity of the worlds, dynasties, and scope showcased in Herbert's original novel is so immeasurable that the book has long been considered to be impossible to adapt. Alejandro Jodorowsky tried and failed to get his "Dune" adaptation made back in the 1970s and David Lynch's 1984 film was a box office failure when it was released.

Villeneuve's "Dune" already has a number of things going for it that previous adaptations did not, including a large blockbuster budget. However, in addition to the incredible cast that's been assembled for it, the film's incredible cinematography and look already has fans considering braving the outside world for a theatrical viewing of "Dune."

In a new featurette for the film, fans have been given a behind-the-scenes look at "Dune" that offers some new insight into what it was like to work in the film's incredible, awe-inspiring sets.