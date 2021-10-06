Mike Flanagan Reacts To These Readful Things Midnight Mass Action Figures
Netflix's "Midnight Mass" once again proves that Mike Flanagan is a modern master of horror. The director is best known for helming "The Haunting of Hill House," "Doctor Sleep," and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" in the last few years — all of which lean hard into the genre while also delving deep into a rich, emotional story. And "Midnight Mass" is no different. It follows ex-convict Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who returns back to the community he grew up in as a child on Crockett Island after he's released from prison for killing a young woman in a drunk driving incident.
His return to the island coincides with the arrival of a new priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), and a horrifying set of events begin to unfold which could have huge ramifications for the entire island. "Midnight Mass" is much more of a slow burn compared to the director's other work like "The Haunting of Hill House," — although there are still plenty of jump scares and intense scenes to keep audiences on their toes throughout the show. Things really begin to escalate after Episode 3, "Book III: Proverbs" when Father Paul's history is explored in greater detail, and it only gets bloodier from there until the show's finale in Episode 7, "Book VII: Revelations."
The internet has quickly fallen in love with the nightmarish tale on Crockett Island, and Readful Things created some incredible action figures for the series which even caught Flanagan's attention on Twitter.
Caution: "Midnight Mass" spoilers ahead.
Father Paul action figure!
For anyone not familiar with Readful Things, the page is run by artist Adam Perocchi who creates custom action figures for specific characters in fan-favorite films and TV shows in a classic, simple style. And with the growing popularity of "Midnight Mass," the artist quickly made figures of the sinister Father Paul as well as Crockett Island's Sheriff, Omar Hassan (Rahul Kohli). He also created a third figure which is absolutely hilarious, but it spoils the fate of one character in the series.
Fans raved about the figures so much that they caught the attention of "Midnight Mass" creator, Mike Flanagan. He tweeted "OMG I'm dying" in response to the figures, clearly seeing the funny side of the final figure... which is meant to be Riley Flynn after he burns to ash in the sunlight in front of Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) on the boat in Episode 5, "Book V: Gospels." It's dark, but incredibly funny. It's only made funnier by the packaging, which shows Erin screaming as Riley dies in front of her. Oh dear.
We highly recommend taking a look at Readful Things' Instagram page, which shows off all the other figures that the artist has made — including characters from "Hereditary," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "The Green Knight."