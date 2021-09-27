Why Riley Flynn From Midnight Mass Looks So Familiar

"Midnight Mass" is the latest Netflix horror TV series from showrunner Mike Flanagan, whose past works for the streaming service include "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor."

In "Midnight Mass," the arrival of young priest Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater) to the fictional Crockett Island begins to shake up its Catholic community. The not-so-religious Riley Flynn is, more or less, the central character in "Midnight Mass," around whom certain significant elements of its plot revolve. Prior to the start of the series, Riley was imprisoned for hitting and killing a woman while driving drunk. Upon the series' opening, Riley returns home to Crockett Island after serving four years for his crime. Of course, being a horror series, Riley's return home coincides with the introduction of Father Hill to the community, leading to a string of strange phenomena.

Riley is portrayed by Zach Gilford, whose filmography dates back to the early 2000s. If Riley looks familiar, it's likely due to one of the following roles from throughout Gilford's career.