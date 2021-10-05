Why Did The Old Man Play In Squid Game?

The survival drama "Squid Game" has got a grip on Netflix users — and a majority of the internet, for that matter. Those who decided to watch the series thinking they were in for anything remotely lighthearted found themselves in for a gruesome surprise, as the show is anything but that. And in the wake of the Season 1 finale, numerous mysteries still remain unsolved.

"Squid Game" follows a character named Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who decides to join a competition to win money in an attempt to pay off his gambling debts. Not long into the first game, Gi-hun learns that it's going to be much more intense than he thought — and this time, he's betting with his life. One of the first allies Gi-hun makes in "Squid Game" is an elderly man known as Player 001 (Oh Yeong-su). Gi-hun is understandably shocked to see such a frail-looking man taking part in the competition, and we soon learn that Player 001 has a terminal illness exacerbated by a brain tumor, and he decided to join the games rather than die of his illness.

If you've watched "Squid Game" already, you may have noticed the big clue early on that reveals a hidden truth about Player 001, and explains his reasons for playing in "Squid Game."

If you haven't seen the finale, though, read on for a major spoiler about Player 001.