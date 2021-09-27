The Big Clue Everyone Missed Early In Squid Game Season 1
The Korean language survival drama "Squid Game" has been impressing Netflix subscribers ever since it debuted in September, and many viewers have already made it through the nine episodes that make up the first season. As fans try to sort out who died in "Squid Game" and who made it out alive, some have begun to examine the show for clues that might foreshadow the big twists viewers encounter at the end of Season 1.
"Squid Game" tells a narrative in which people rarely turn out to be what they seem at the beginning. Even characters who are introduced as admirable, upstanding members of their community, such as Sang-Woo (Park Hae-soo), are hiding dark details. For the most part, the story revolves around a simple-sounding competition consisting of six children's games with ₩45.6 billion on the line for the 456 competitors who enter the tournament. However, the brutal elimination of more than half of those players during the title game of the first episode, "Red Light, Green Light," quickly establishes the extreme stakes that these participants face.
While the surviving players take the chance to escape the games after a majority of players vote to suspend the games — which came down to a single ballot cast by Contestant No. 001, Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su) — many are drawn back into the tournament by their desperate circumstances. As the series concludes, the identities of several characters become apparent, including one shocking revelation that was hinted at early on.
Here is the big clue everyone missed at the beginning of "Squid Games" Season 1
There are several plot twists at the ending of Season 1 of "Squid Games," but the true identity of Il-nam stands apart as the biggest one.
While Il-nam appeared to sacrifice himself so Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) could win and take home the prize money, he is soon revealed to have survived. When Gi-hun visits Il-nam on his deathbed, he reveals that he was one of the founders of the "Squid Game" competition and was participating for one final thrill before his terminal illness claimed his life. He also reveals he never faced elimination, meaning his stakes were lower than the others.
However, fans on Reddit, who are now rewatching the show, have noted some pretty noticeable clues laid out in Season 1 of "Squid Games," regarding Il-nam's connection to the competition.
Reddit user jamlessjimin listed points they felt were especially telling, with the two related to his performance in the first game (that being Red Light, Green Light). In that competition, Il-nam "dashed forward with a smile on his face and he was the only one who appeared to have fun." In addition, "When the giant doll thing turned over to scan the participants, only Il-nam did not have a green highlight over his body, signifying that he is not considered a target for eliminations."
Other users concurred with this analysis. As hale_fuhwer_hortler added, "He gave a vibe that he was there to have fun and was fine with dying since he was gonna die soon anyways."
While other clues hint at Il-nam's true identity later on, his behavior in the first episode during the initial game is so different from any other player that it serves as an early indicator of his actual level of involvement with the competition.
"Squid Games" is available on Netflix.