The Big Clue Everyone Missed Early In Squid Game Season 1

There are several plot twists at the ending of Season 1 of "Squid Games," but the true identity of Il-nam stands apart as the biggest one.

While Il-nam appeared to sacrifice himself so Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) could win and take home the prize money, he is soon revealed to have survived. When Gi-hun visits Il-nam on his deathbed, he reveals that he was one of the founders of the "Squid Game" competition and was participating for one final thrill before his terminal illness claimed his life. He also reveals he never faced elimination, meaning his stakes were lower than the others.

However, fans on Reddit, who are now rewatching the show, have noted some pretty noticeable clues laid out in Season 1 of "Squid Games," regarding Il-nam's connection to the competition.

Reddit user jamlessjimin listed points they felt were especially telling, with the two related to his performance in the first game (that being Red Light, Green Light). In that competition, Il-nam "dashed forward with a smile on his face and he was the only one who appeared to have fun." In addition, "When the giant doll thing turned over to scan the participants, only Il-nam did not have a green highlight over his body, signifying that he is not considered a target for eliminations."

Other users concurred with this analysis. As hale_fuhwer_hortler added, "He gave a vibe that he was there to have fun and was fine with dying since he was gonna die soon anyways."

While other clues hint at Il-nam's true identity later on, his behavior in the first episode during the initial game is so different from any other player that it serves as an early indicator of his actual level of involvement with the competition.

"Squid Games" is available on Netflix.