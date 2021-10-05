Fans Now Have A Release Window For Sex And The City Sequel And Just Like That

And just like that, HBO Max is finally preparing to release the long-awaited "Sex and the City" reboot. Since the series finale in 2004, "Sex and the City" has remained a ubiquitous TV staple for fans, spawning spin-offs and movies for years to come. In recent months, HBO Max has been busy filming the ten-episode revival with three out of four of the leading ladies at its helm. Sarah Jessica Parker will be reprising her role as an older, more refined Carrie Bradshaw. Carrie is a columnist who loves shoes, cocktails and whirlwind romances. She'll be joined by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will be back in their respective roles of lawyer Miranda Hobbes and helpless romantic Charlotte York.

Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall will not return to the sequel, dubbed "And Just Like That," as the sex-loving Samantha Jones. Thankfully, Chris Noth will be back as Carrie's one true love Mr. Big, and fans will get to see how their tumultuous relationship looks like while the gang navigates New York City living in their 50s. It's still up for debate whether he's got over his fear of commitment. At long last, HBO Max has finally unveiled when fans can expect to stream the first episodes of the "Sex and the City" reboot.