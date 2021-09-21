The First Footage Of Sex And The City Reboot And Just Like That... Has Fans Begging For More
It's brief, it's only a tease, but we finally have it — actual footage from the upcoming HBO Max "Sex and the City" reboot series "And Just Like That."
There are only a few seconds of the show featured among many others in the trailer, which was shared on Twitter after debuting as a commercial during the 2021 Emmys telecast this past Sunday. In the clip, we see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) enthusiastically greeting someone offscreen as her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) look on. There's also some brief footage of Carrie and her husband Big (Chris Noth) flirting up a storm in the kitchen while doing some chores.
Fans of "Sex and the City," naturally, are all agog at the sight of Carrie and friends glamming it up in the big city once more. They're all dying for more footage of the show, but here's how they reacted to what they've seen so far.
Carry on, Carrie Bradshaw
"W for sex and the city," wrote @Popcorngrabber on the Twitter version of the show's teaser trailer, echoing the reactions of many fans across the globe to this new footage. "yes for carrie and big!" agreed @fulkys, adding a starry-eyed emoji. "So excited about the Matrix and SATC!!!!!!" agreed @mzmacaddict.
Fans of the series have been buzzing about their hopes and dreams for the new series ever since it was officially announced in 2020. Though fans have had to adjust to the sight of their favorite threesome sans the infamously salacious Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who will not be returning for "And Just Like That," they seem excited by the glamour and glitz which awaits them.
But they're all going to have to wait a little longer to see the whole series. Per the date attached to the Twitter trailer, fans will likely have to wait until any time between fall and early 2022 to finally witness the wholehearted glory of "And Just Like That."