The First Footage Of Sex And The City Reboot And Just Like That... Has Fans Begging For More

It's brief, it's only a tease, but we finally have it — actual footage from the upcoming HBO Max "Sex and the City" reboot series "And Just Like That."

There are only a few seconds of the show featured among many others in the trailer, which was shared on Twitter after debuting as a commercial during the 2021 Emmys telecast this past Sunday. In the clip, we see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) enthusiastically greeting someone offscreen as her friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) look on. There's also some brief footage of Carrie and her husband Big (Chris Noth) flirting up a storm in the kitchen while doing some chores.

Fans of "Sex and the City," naturally, are all agog at the sight of Carrie and friends glamming it up in the big city once more. They're all dying for more footage of the show, but here's how they reacted to what they've seen so far.