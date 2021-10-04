Squid Game's Creator Teases The Big Conflict We Could See In Season 2

If given the chance to make "Squid Game" Season 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk says he would likely focus on conflicts between citizens and the police. While discussing that topic, the creator specifically highlighted one of the series' most compelling characters, the Front Man, who is a former cop and contestant winner that now works for the same institution that runs the deadly games.

"If I do get to do [another season]," Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Times, "one [idea] would be the story of the Front Man." Noting how the character was once a cop, the "Squid Game" creator said, "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things — there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

Hwang In-ho AKA The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) seemingly killed his brother Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) towards the end of "Squid Game" Season 1, but viewers were never actually shown the character's death. So could Jun-ho, another cop, still be alive? If so, could his relationship with his brother be explored even further in a second season? Or, alternatively, could viewers get to learn more about the policing and power structure behind the show's central contests?

While it's impossible to know where the series might go next, the good news is that these ideas all seem like things viewers could very well get to see play out on-screen, should "Squid Game" get picked up for a second season.