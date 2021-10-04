VFX Team Has Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Spider-Man: No Way Home Andrew Garfield Video

Since details about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" first emerged, fans have been speculating about a Spider-verse crossover, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their versions of Peter Parker in the hotly-anticipated film. Maguire and Garfield have continued to deny any involvement with the project. Tom Holland, who is infamously known for his ability to inadvertently spoil MCU plot points, has also denied the actors' involvement in "No Way Home," which may lend credibility to the claims made by the "Spider-Man" franchise alums.

However, where Garfield is concerned, it seems his appearance in "No Way Home" may turn out to be one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets. Marvel fans, never shy about theorizing and speculating, are convinced that we'll be seeing the three Spider-Men join forces in "No Way Home." They grew more convinced when a leaked video appeared to show Garfield on the "No Way Home" set. In an unusual twist, in September, YouTuber Alex Cerrato claimed that the video was a deepfake of his doing (via YouTube).

Now, VFX experts Corridor Crew are breaking down the leaked video to finally get to the bottom of whether or not this is a deepfake, as Cerrato claims, or if the leaked video of Garfield allegedly on the set of "No Way Home" is the real deal. For "Spider-Man" fans, the Corridor Crew's expertise brings some very welcome news.