Disney Agrees To Settle Scarlett Johansson's Eye-Popping Lawsuit

Despite the apparent rift between Johansson and Disney regarding the actress' lawsuit, it appears that the two have managed to come to an agreement. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a settlement has been reached regarding Johansson's lawsuit on what she felt was owed from "Black Widow." There's no official word on how much Disney has agreed to pay Johansson, but both parties appear to have made nice and are ready to continue working together on other upcoming projects.

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Johansson's lawsuit might have caused significant ripples throughout Hollywood, especially as studios like Disney and Warner Media went against traditional means of strictly premiering films in theaters by adding options to stream online at home. The move brought major questions on how this form of film distribution could affect profit compensation for actors. Johansson's lawsuit could have also potentially cost Marvel Studios other major talents like the Russo Brothers. Negotiations between Disney and the directors on doing another MCU project stalled because of the Johansson lawsuit.