The Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit May Have Cost Marvel Studios Some Major Talent

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson's ongoing lawsuit against Disney has been described as one of the biggest talent disputes in Hollywood in decades, and it's already having ripple effects across the film industry.

If you're not up on the latest behind-the-scenes conflict involving ScarJo and the House of Mouse, the dispute stems from Disney's decision to release "Black Widow" simultaneously in theaters and on demand, on June 29, 2021. Johansson was already paid $20 million for "Black Widow," but she and her team felt that — because the star's contract included a percentage of the box office receipts — this decision unfairly cut into her potential earnings. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Disney was entitled to nearly all of the online sales, but only about 60% of in-person ticket sales.

After Disney and Johansson couldn't reach a settlement, Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney on July 29. It's obviously huge news whenever an A-list star and a major studio aren't getting along, and in a time when movie studios are increasingly releasing movies online, Johansson's suit could lead to fundamental changes in how talent is compensated for their work.

But those changes are down the road. Right now, the suit is having major talent implications for the MCU.