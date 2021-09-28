These Stunning Photos Of The Great Season 2 Will Get You Excited

If you're a fan of creator Tony McNamara's "The Great" — the irreverent, "anti-historical" depiction of Catherine the Great's historic rise and rule of Russia — it's time to drop whatever you're doing and take a look at some seriously exciting photos from the upcoming Season 2. If you're not yet a fan, go ahead and drop whatever you're doing anyway, so you can go binge Season 1.

The Hulu series first aired in May of 2020, and by the summer of 2021, the sophomore season was announced, with a release date of November 19th of 2021 (via YouTube). Based on McNamara's play of the same name, "The Great" is a creative reimagining of the life of the revered empress, and one that's not afraid to get a little anachronistic (the "f" word is nearly a member of the ensemble cast), or take occasionally bonkers and frequently semi-true liberties with established 18th century Russian history.

Elle Fanning stars as the show's namesake, depicting the young Catherine with a charisma that grows from starry-eyed confidence to swashbuckling determination as she learns more about her new country and her immature, erratic, cruel and (hilariously) inept new husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Season 1 covered Catherine's and Peter's early dynamic, and spent the majority of its narrative leading up to a (real-life) coup that audiences never actually see culminate in the finale. As for what Season 2 has in store for fans, McNamara told Entertainment Weekly simply that "It'll be fun...it just builds on what we did and turns it on its head a little bit. I think it's the same kind of show, but hopefully surprising in a slightly different way."

Now that Hulu has released some telling images from the upcoming season, McNamara's vague description is beginning to make more sense.