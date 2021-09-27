Fans Of Netflix's Sex/Life Just Got Some Exciting News

When "Sex/Life" first premiered on Netflix, it quickly became known as one of the steamiest romantic dramas on the streaming platform. The captivating series follows a woman named Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who's discontented with her suburban life, despite having a loving husband named Cooper (Mike Vogel) and two happy kiddos. When Billie's wild former flame Brad Simon (Adam Demos), comes back into her life, determined to win her back, Billie is forced to choose between the life she has and the life she used to have.

The first season of "Sex/Life" ends with Billie putting herself and her own needs at the forefront and choosing to honor her desires. The shocking season finale had fans desperately waiting to see what will happen next on the risqué show, though up until this point, there hasn't been any news regarding the show's renewal for another season.

Thankfully, we finally have an exciting update for Season 2 of "Sex/Life."