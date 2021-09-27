James Bond Producers Reveal When They Will Start Pursuing Daniel Craig's Replacement

Following several release date delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Craig's final movie as James Bond, "No Time to Die," is finally heading into theaters on October 8. Just like the amount of time it took for producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to decide when the timing would be right to release the 25th official 007 adventure, it appears that fans will have to wait awhile before Craig's replacement is named, too.

Bond has become one of the most coveted franchises in movie history since Sean Connery first embodied the role of author Ian Fleming's iconic British double agent in "Dr. No" in 1962. Since that time, several other actors have taken up the 007 mantle, including George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

Deciding who will play Bond is not a decision that Broccoli and Wilson are considering lightly, which means they are taking all the time they need before they replace Craig, who's brought a particularly rough and wicked edge to the role over the past 15 years.