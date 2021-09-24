Melissa McCarthy Finally Opens Up About The Ghostbusters Reboot Backlash

The "Ghostbusters" franchise has taken many forms over the years, and with the impeding arrival of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," it looks like a new generation of 'Busters is getting ready to wield the iconic proton packs against the latest otherworldly threat to the world. However, it appears that the movie's events will pretty much ignore the 2016 "Ghostbusters," which features an all-female team.

The movie, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, was the target of a sexist backlash, and Jones became the target of racist abuse in social media (via The Guardian). Some cast members of the female "Ghostbusters" squad have been vocal about the situation, as Jones has slammed "Afterlife" for effectively erasing the 2016 movie from continuity.

Recently, Melissa McCarthy — who plays Dr. Abigail Yates in the movie — has shared some of her thoughts about the "Ghostbusters" reboot backlash. Here's what she had to say.