The Harry Moment In AHS: Double Feature Episode 6 That Made No Sense To Fans

"I don't see how Harry thought Alma was just gonna give up the pills," said u/liteviolet on a live episode discussion thread for "Winter Kills." It's a good point — Harry lists off Alma's misdeeds before buying into her willingness to turn over a new leaf, including trying to slip Doris (Lily Rabe) a Muse. Alma's insinuative manipulation of her mother ultimately resulted in the less-talented Doris taking a pill and becoming one of The Pale. That's an extremely high level of sociopathy, and Harry was already aware of what Alma was capable of doing. He and Ursula, after all, were covering up the fact that his daughter had killed Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) after a string of murders plaguing Provincetown lead her to the Gardner's front door.

Harry's about-face about The Muse also made next to no sense considering his stance on taking the drug in the show's previous episode, "Gaslight." His harsh treatment of Doris and speech about how their marriage was holding him back made it unlikely that he'd suddenly decide to have a change of heart and go cold turkey on The Muse. As noted by Reddit users like u/mushybrainz123, it's a "complete 180" for his character. u/liteviolet agreed, stating, "This storyline needed like two more episodes to fill in the gaps."

u/Lostkaiju1990, however, thought that Harry might have been a "a functional sociopath," and his speech to Alma about cleaning their lives was just "him trying to come to terms with everything going on as well what he's gotten himself into," all delivered under the lingering influence of the Muse. Because Harry's single-minded selfishness opened the door to Alma's own latent sociopathy — and ultimately his death — it's a bitterly fitting fate.