Why The Cop From AHS: Double Feature Episode 1 Looks So Familiar

"American Horror Story" is now in its tenth season on FX, and by now, everybody knows the drill: because it's an anthology series, each season is basically its own little miniseries. The ensemble cast more or less stays the same, and many of the actors which fans know and love are returning for this season, but in new parts. Thankfully, this includes one occasional guest star who should look familiar to loyal fans of the show.

In the debut episode of "American Horror Story: Double Feature," the Gardner family experiences a disturbing incident while vacationing in the sleepy Massachusetts village of Provincetown. This scary event prompts them to call the police (which isn't exactly a spoiler — this is supposed to be an American horror story, after all). And from the moment that Chief Burleson shows up, viewers will likely recognize her face from dozens of different roles she's played over the years.

Her name is Adina Porter, and not only has she featured on "AHS" before, as characters like Dinah Stevens ("AHS: Apocalypse"), Beverly Hope ("AHS: Cult"), and Lee Harris ("AHS: Roanoke"), but she's been all over the small screen since the 1990s.