Lily Rabe Opens Up About Her Character's Twisted Fate In AHS: Red Tide

During the interview, Lily Rabe went into detail regarding Doris' desperation to escape the confusing world her family created around her, although she did eventually succumb to the gaslighting and pressure. According to Rabe, Doris's final decision to take the pill was due to her love for her daughter. "I think it is, ultimately, only Alma who would have been able to get her to take the pill. I think if the same scene had happened with Harry — at that point, she loves Harry and she's wildly devoted to him, as we know by this point, but I think it is only her child, it is only her heart that is going to be able to look her in the eye and say, 'I believe in you. There is hope. There is hope in this pill.' I think what actually happens for her in that moment is just a flicker of a possible better outcome than what she's been faced with. It's so brief and it's just like this little crack of light that gets in."

Rabe further explained that she felt Doris was desperate to keep her family together, as well as find proof in her own talents. "I think, in that moment, there is actually the possibility of not only hope for saving her family... but also, there is the hope, this fear that everyone has, that she would become a Pale Person, not that she has the knowledge of exactly how it all works, but her own fear of her own talent and viability outside of her family and her own identity and her own self worth. I don't think there's anyone who doubts it more than Doris."

