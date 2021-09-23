The Ending Of American Horror Story: Double Feature Explained

The "Red Tide" has finally receded and left an ... interesting finale in its wake. The first half of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" proved to be a bloody and visceral examination of fame, talent, and success that, perhaps fittingly, ended on a note of chaos.

Last week's episode saw Ursula (Leslie Grossman) preparing to make a pitch to The Chemist (Angelica Ross) to secure a supply of The Muse in order to take over the entertainment industry. While The Chemist had previously expressed disinterest in getting involved in Ursula's business, it appears that she has changed her tune. The two end up coming together in a fruitful collaboration that sees them making a pretty significant impact on Hollywood.

This complicates things for Harry (Finn Wittrock), who is becoming increasingly uncomfortable with his life on the powerful drug. He would like to wean himself and his daughter, Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), off The Muse now that he's written enough future Oscar-winning screenplays to keep himself in money and acclaim for the rest of his life. However, neither Ursula nor Alma are content to let Alma's burgeoning career as a superstar violin prodigy dissipate that quickly.

Here's how everything played out in the finale of "Red Tide."