Why Ursula's Plan In AHS: Double Feature Episode 6 Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

In typical "American Horror Story" fashion, the half-season finale of "Double Feature" has left many fans scratching their heads. The anthology series has a reputation for starting with a strong premise, interesting characters, and a terrifying theme, only to lose steam by the last episode.

The finale of "Red Tide" follows The Chemist (Angelica Ross), Ursula Khan (Leslie Grossman), and Alma Gardner (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) to Hollywood, where the cutthroat agent tries her hand at distributing the black pills to uncover her next prodigious clients.

Her plan involves handing out the pills like candy to anyone with a script at the local Starbucks, quickly graduating to booking lectures. Speaking at a script-writing seminar, she pulls an Oprah Winfrey and hides a special surprise under the auditorium seats. She tells the group to think of the gifted pills as "a sugar pill placebo packed with Satan," and they nonchalantly swallow her "special vitamin brain sauce stimulant."

Fans on the show's subreddit questioned this move on a discussion thread of the finale. Why are they confused by Ursula's plan?