Chloe Bennet Finally Addresses Those Secret Invasion Rumors

Marvel Studios is really pushing the Marvel Cinematic Universe in new directions thanks to Disney+, as shows like "Loki" and "What If...?" explore the multiverse at large. Soon, though, the streaming service is also going to touch on a popular crossover event from the comics, which vastly changed the state of the Marvel Universe.

2008's "Secret Invasion" arc reveals that the Skrulls — a shape-shifting race of aliens — have infiltrated every single government on the planet, as well as replacing many heroes and villains in various super-teams. Now, a "Secret Invasion" series is coming to Disney+ in 2022 as part of Marvel's Phase 4, though it's not clear how faithful it'll be to the original storyline. The MCU has already set the stage for the Skrulls after their debut in "Captain Marvel," with appearances in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "WandaVision," but thus far, the MCU Skrulls are far more heroic than their comic book counterparts. "Secret Invasion" has already amassed an impressive cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury. Kingsley Ben-Adir will star as a "lead villain" (via Deadline), while Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke are also playing unknown characters.

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of hearsay about other returning heroes, with one of the most frequent rumors being the return Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson (aka Quake) from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The now-finished show, though originally intended to be tightly linked to the MCU, eventually became largely separate from the movies, aside from Clark Gregg's Agent Coulson and the occasional reference to the Avengers themselves. So, if Bennet does show up in "Secret Invasion," it will really pull "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." into Marvel's wider tapestry.

However, the star recently opened up about the persistent rumors.