Huge News Just Broke About Fantastic Beasts 3

Warner Bros. announced that the next film is titled "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" — which obviously suggests that Dumbledore's life will be put under the microscope more than ever before. The title likely refers to Credence's mysterious past, as well as Albus Dumbledore himself. It'll be interesting to see how Credence's time with Grindewald changes him, although Johnny Depp isn't reprising his role as the villain because he stepped down from the role amid his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. "Casino Royale" and "Hannibal" star Mads Mikkelsen is replacing him in the role going forward, so expect the Wizarding World to come up with a magical way of explaining Grindelwald's new look.

Warner Bros. announced "The Secrets of Dumbledore" on Instagram, also revealing the film's new release date. It was originally set to debut on July 15 2022, but it'll now arrive in theaters three months earlier on April 15, 2022 — which is good news for fans of the franchise. The studio also released a synopsis for the sequel (as per Variety) and it teases that the battle with Grindelwald is only getting bigger.

"Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world," the official summary reads. "Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" arrives on April 15, 2022.