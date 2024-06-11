Star Wars: Why Jedi Master Sol From The Acolyte Looks So Familiar

The public's classic perception of the Jedi is that they're dispensers of wisdom who guide others to a higher truth and plane of enlightenment. On the Star Wars TV series "The Acolyte," the individual who best fits that bill is Jedi Master Sol, played by Lee Jung-jae. He's the former master of Osha (Amandla Stenberg), and is currently overseeing the teaching of Jecki Lon, played by an unrecognizable Dafne Keen.

Audiences familiar with Korean productions may recognize Lee, but "The Acolyte" is his first English-language show. In fact, the actor learned English specifically for this role, looking toward the great Jedi Masters of the past for inspiration. He spoke with Entertainment Weekly about one Jedi he really wanted to embody: "One of my favorite characters was Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson. I really kind of tried to find the connective tissue between him and my character, Master Sol."

If you're a fan of Korean shows, you may have seen Lee before. More than likely, you've seen him on one of the biggest Netflix series of all time, but here's where else you can find him if you need more of the actor after "The Acolyte."