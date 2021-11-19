Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Reveals Why Series Was Picked Up After 10 Years

If you've been anywhere near the Internet in 2021, you're no doubt aware of "Squid Game," the dystopic South Korean thriller series about a desperate man who's forced to participate in a series of deadly children's games for the amusement of the rich. Since the show premiered on September 17, it's gone on to become not just one of the biggest shows of the year, but the most-watched Netflix series of all time. According to official viewership numbers released by Netflix this past week, "Squid Game" has been streamed for a total of 1.65 billion hours in just two months. That's nearly a billion more hours than the next most-watched show, "Bridgerton" (via Variety).

What's perhaps most impressive about "Squid Game's" success is that it was by no means a foregone conclusion. As writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to The Hollywood Reporter, it took more than a decade for "Squid Game" to become a reality. Hwang first came up with the idea in 2008 and pitched it as a feature film, but every buyer told him that the idea was too violent and unrealistic. Writing the script left Hwang broke, so he was forced to shelve "Squid Game" for a decade. By 2018, when Netflix had just started producing content in Korea, Hwang decided to dust off the script and give it another shot. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, in the days after "Squid Game" officially became the top Netflix show of all time, Hwang has some thoughts about why the show was such a hit more than a decade after it was first rejected.