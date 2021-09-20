Fans Of Hit & Run Just Got Terrible News

Netflix has axed "Hit & Run" after only one season, Deadline reports. Adrenaline-pumping shows like "Hit & Run" are difficult to produce in the best of times, and these were far from the best of times.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed production on the show by a significant amount of time, and it took three years to complete the first season. Location shoots, pyrotechnics, and stunts are all quite expensive and time-consuming, as well. "Hit & Run" was filmed in both New York City and Tel Aviv, which meant that on top of location expenses, the production was geographically stymied by the safety guidelines and restrictions placed on television and film productions during the pandemic.

Fans of the show may find themselves crestfallen to hear the news, as Season 1 of "Hit & Run" ended on a major cliff-hanger involving the kidnapping of someone close to Segev, presumably to kickstart the plot for Season 2. Now, "Hit & Run" joins the ever-enlarging pantheon of shows cut short before they were able to tell their stories to finality.