Hit & Run Made Netflix Original History And You Didn't Notice

While Netflix has primarily gained a reputation for their English-language movies and TV shows, their foreign-language programming has been just as critically adored. Shows like the French-language series "Lupin," the Spanish-language series "Money Heist," and the Norwegian-language series "Ragnarok" have all made a statement, proving the case for imported content on the streamer.

The latest addition in this category is "Hit & Run," a new Hebrew-language series getting the Netflix treatment. The show follows Segev Azulai, a married man whose world is thrown into shambles when his wife dies in a hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. The mysterious circumstances around the accident become suspicious when Azulai discovers that the drivers have fled the country to the U.S. Determined to find them, he reaches out to an old flame, Naomi Hicks, played by Sanaa Lathan, and discovers his wife's secrets along the way.

The show has quickly found an audience, ending up in the Top 10 list of most-viewed TV series on Netflix. However, the series has also quietly made history in another way.