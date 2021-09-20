Virgin River Fans Just Got The Most Amazing News

Hold on to your hats, "Virgin River" fans — some amazing news was just announced regarding the show's future.

Fans were left teetering on the edge of a cliffhanger during the show's Season 3 finale as nurse practitioner/midwife Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) told her once-again boyfriend Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) that she was pregnant. She had no idea if the baby was the result of IVF treatments she'd undergone with her late husband's frozen sperm or her repeated sexual encounters with her live-in lover Jack., and all of this just came after Jack proposed to her.

She wasn't the only person left dangling in space. Doc waited anxiously for Hope to come out of surgery after the latter was involved in a life-threatening car accident on her way back to town after spending the majority of Season 3 in South Carolina. Ricky not only signed up to join the Marines without telling Lizzie first, but he learned he would be stationed in either South Carolina or San Francisco for basic training, and Lizzie reacted by leaving town with Parker. Charmine told Jack that she and her new husband, Todd, intend to seek full custody of the twins she is currently carrying (which happen to be Jack's biologically...and allegedly), Brady was arrested on suspicion of being the person who shot Jack back in Season 2, and Christopher's biological father broke into Preacher's house.

It looks like fans will definitely receive a solution to all of those plotlines thanks to a new announcement.