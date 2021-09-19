Fans Are Pretty Unhappy About This WandaVision Star's Big Emmy Snub

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, in a competitive slate of nominees for the best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Hahn showed up in the largest and most fabulous belt we've ever seen. And even though the New York Times mistakenly claimed she had won the award, Hahn ultimately lost the gold to Julianne Nicholson (for her work on the drama "Mare of Easttown").

Following the announcement, "WandaVision" fans across the world took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

"HOW DID KATHRYN HAHN NOT WIN"? @gallagherscoven tweeted in an all-caps expression of our collective disbelief, adding a short video of a woman ripping a TV off the wall for emphasis.

"Kathryn Hahn was [f***ing] robbed fr," @DynamoSuperX groused, posting a series of photos depicting Hahn's best "WandaVision" moments, and adding, "Guess she was too phenomenal in WandaVision and the academy couldn't handle it." @maximoffhours put forth a similar perspective, writing, "Kathryn Hahn didn't lose the Emmy, the #Emmys lost Kathryn Hahn!"

Not everybody was so down on winner Julianne Nicholson, however. "No shade to Julianne, who is wonderful, but Kathryn Han [sic] was next-level in #WandaVision and deserved that #Emmys," observed @JarettSays. "This was a rough category because I love Kathryn Hahn AND Julianna Nicholson," remarked @the_mod_woman. "I am REALLY happy to see Julianne get her flowers. She was fantastic in Mare of Easttown."