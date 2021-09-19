Fans Are Pretty Unhappy About This WandaVision Star's Big Emmy Snub
After "WandaVision" — the first of several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows to air on Disney+ — took over the internet during its limited run earlier this year, fans assumed it was a shoo-in for an Emmys sweep. Between the show's structure as an homage to older eras of television, and a cast who brought to the small screen the kind of star power that only Marvel Studios can muster, a lot of fans expected some major wins.
The Emmy Awards this year were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, who injected some topical comedy into an award show which involved a series of sweeping victories for "The Crown," "Ted Lasso," and "Bridgerton," among others. Going in, the favorite to win an Emmy in the category of best supporting actress in a limited series or movie was Kathryn Hahn, whose performance as the villainous Agatha Harkness dazzled audiences across the globe. Her theme song, "Agatha All Along," became a viral sensation, serving as a campy reveal of her secret alter-ego — as an ancient witch who had secretly been manipulating Wanda's powers from the beginning of the show. However, things didn't go the way fans expected.
Kathryn Hahn lost the Emmy ... and Marvel fans are up in arms
During the 2021 Emmy Awards, in a competitive slate of nominees for the best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Hahn showed up in the largest and most fabulous belt we've ever seen. And even though the New York Times mistakenly claimed she had won the award, Hahn ultimately lost the gold to Julianne Nicholson (for her work on the drama "Mare of Easttown").
Following the announcement, "WandaVision" fans across the world took to Twitter to vent their frustration.
"HOW DID KATHRYN HAHN NOT WIN"? @gallagherscoven tweeted in an all-caps expression of our collective disbelief, adding a short video of a woman ripping a TV off the wall for emphasis.
"Kathryn Hahn was [f***ing] robbed fr," @DynamoSuperX groused, posting a series of photos depicting Hahn's best "WandaVision" moments, and adding, "Guess she was too phenomenal in WandaVision and the academy couldn't handle it." @maximoffhours put forth a similar perspective, writing, "Kathryn Hahn didn't lose the Emmy, the #Emmys lost Kathryn Hahn!"
Not everybody was so down on winner Julianne Nicholson, however. "No shade to Julianne, who is wonderful, but Kathryn Han [sic] was next-level in #WandaVision and deserved that #Emmys," observed @JarettSays. "This was a rough category because I love Kathryn Hahn AND Julianna Nicholson," remarked @the_mod_woman. "I am REALLY happy to see Julianne get her flowers. She was fantastic in Mare of Easttown."