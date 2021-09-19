The Botched NYT Emmys Tweet WandaVision Fans Wish Was True

In a tweet that has since been deleted, The New York Times Twitter account announced Kathryn Hahn as the winner of the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Emmy. As much as Marvel fans and "WandaVision" viewers wished that tweet stated facts, sadly, it didn't. It wasn't long before NYT corrected their error and posted an update to their timeline.

"Correction: An earlier tweet misstated that Kathryn Hahn had won the award. She did not. We've deleted the incorrect tweet," the post read. Ouch. Why don't you rub it in NYT? Many "WandaVision" fans were left wondering if Agatha Harkness put a hex on the news outlet's Twitter account. Perhaps it was a hopeful MCU fan at the keyboard who just assumed Hahn would take home the win, as did many other Twitter users who kept the actress as a trending topic all night long.

Hahn might have gone home empty-handed on Sunday, but if one thing's for sure, she has a fierce and loyal fanbase behind her cheering her on.