The Botched NYT Emmys Tweet WandaVision Fans Wish Was True
The 2021 Emmy Awards crowned a handful of new winners on Sunday night, and also doled out some gold statues to former winners as well. One of the first awards of the evening was for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. The esteemed nominees included Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown"), Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton"), Phillipa Soo ("Hamilton"), Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown"), Moses Ingram ("The Queen's Gambit"), and Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision").
Nicholson was crowned the winner for her portrayal of Lori Ross in the hit HBO miniseries, where she acted opposite pal Kate Winslet. As soon as the actress nabbed the Emmy, entertainment and news outlets across the web began tweeting the good news. The New York times was one of those outlets, but they made a glaring error. The publication accidentally tweeted out the wrong winner, and it was a post that fans of "WandaVision" wished they could have believed.
The New York Times posted the wrong Emmy winner on Twitter
In a tweet that has since been deleted, The New York Times Twitter account announced Kathryn Hahn as the winner of the outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Emmy. As much as Marvel fans and "WandaVision" viewers wished that tweet stated facts, sadly, it didn't. It wasn't long before NYT corrected their error and posted an update to their timeline.
"Correction: An earlier tweet misstated that Kathryn Hahn had won the award. She did not. We've deleted the incorrect tweet," the post read. Ouch. Why don't you rub it in NYT? Many "WandaVision" fans were left wondering if Agatha Harkness put a hex on the news outlet's Twitter account. Perhaps it was a hopeful MCU fan at the keyboard who just assumed Hahn would take home the win, as did many other Twitter users who kept the actress as a trending topic all night long.
Hahn might have gone home empty-handed on Sunday, but if one thing's for sure, she has a fierce and loyal fanbase behind her cheering her on.