Cedric The Entertainer's Anti-Vax Joke At The Emmys Has Twitter Rolling

Host of the 2021 Emmys and "The Neighbors" actor Cedric the Entertainer helped open up the award ceremony with a bang. After a group of rappers including LL Cool J and Lil Dicky (and, interestingly, Rita Wilson) opened the ceremony by paying tribute to the late rapper Biz Markie with a spin on his hit "Just A Friend," Cedric delivered a monologue that touched on recent moments in pop culture and the news.

"I got vaxxed [for COVID-19]," the actor-comedian said. "I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin friend." A clear reference to rapper Nicki Minaj's recent and controversial COVID-related Tweets, which involved her claiming that her cousin's friend had ended up with swollen testicles after being vaccinated for the virus (a claim that's been debunked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other medical professionals).

Twitter immediately brightened up in response to the joke, with many fans getting a good chuckle out of the host's ribbing of Minaj. Here's what Emmy viewers were saying about the comedian's bon mot?