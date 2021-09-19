The Hilarious Way Brett Goldstein Accepted His Emmy For Ted Lasso
He's here, he's there, he's at the 2021 Emmys, baby! Beloved CGI actor Brett Goldstein (just kidding) and the rest of the "Ted Lasso" crew landed at this year's Emmys show looking ridiculously dapper and ready to own the night. "Ted Lasso" made Emmys history earlier this year after it nabbed 20 nominations across all of the major acting categories, as well as some prestigious below-the-line categories. When the nominations were announced, the Apple TV+ show became one of the most nominated shows at the 2021 Emmys — a rare achievement for a show that had only one season to its name at that point in time.
Goldstein was one of eight actors nominated at this year's Emmys in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award (via the Emmys official site). In addition to the Roy Kent actor, "Ted Lasso" stars Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, and Nick Mohamed were nominated. Additionally, Paul Reiser ("The Kominsky Method"), Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks"), and "Saturday Night Live" stars Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang were also up for the award. But, after "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham picked up the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, it was Goldstein's turn to steal the spotlight with his big win.
Brett Goldstein channeled Roy Kent after winning his first Emmy
Brett Goldstein won the statue for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series — the second award handed out at Sunday night's event. Although there were plenty of talented actors vying for the award (and individual cases could be made for each one to win), it was Goldstein's turn as Roy Kent, the gruff captain of AFC Richmond with a heart of gold, who won over Emmys voters.
After presenter Yara Shahidi announced Goldstein won, the actor made his way to the stage. He began his speech with a cheeky announcement, saying he "was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear," and then launched into a few choice expletives that were immediately censored by CBS.
Goldstein went on to thank his fellow cast and loved ones before ending his speech with, "Lastly, I want to say to Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt], and Joe Kelly, thank you for creating this show and for inviting me to be a part of it. It has been one of the greatest honors, privileges, and privileges — I just said that twice, but it's a double privilege, it's the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life [to be on this show]."
Thanks to Twitter user @CubbyPau, you can check out the speech for yourself and try to read Goldstein's Emmy-winning lips to find out what kind of fresh language he let fly. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for his very sweet embrace with Jason Sudeikis, which should warm hearts all around the globe for the rest of time.