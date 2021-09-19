The Hilarious Way Brett Goldstein Accepted His Emmy For Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein won the statue for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series — the second award handed out at Sunday night's event. Although there were plenty of talented actors vying for the award (and individual cases could be made for each one to win), it was Goldstein's turn as Roy Kent, the gruff captain of AFC Richmond with a heart of gold, who won over Emmys voters.

After presenter Yara Shahidi announced Goldstein won, the actor made his way to the stage. He began his speech with a cheeky announcement, saying he "was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear," and then launched into a few choice expletives that were immediately censored by CBS.

Goldstein went on to thank his fellow cast and loved ones before ending his speech with, "Lastly, I want to say to Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt], and Joe Kelly, thank you for creating this show and for inviting me to be a part of it. It has been one of the greatest honors, privileges, and privileges — I just said that twice, but it's a double privilege, it's the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life [to be on this show]."

Thanks to Twitter user @CubbyPau, you can check out the speech for yourself and try to read Goldstein's Emmy-winning lips to find out what kind of fresh language he let fly. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for his very sweet embrace with Jason Sudeikis, which should warm hearts all around the globe for the rest of time.