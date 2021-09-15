AHS Fans Agree That This Is Evan Peters' Best Character On The Show

When most people think of "American Horror Story," there's one name that almost always comes to mind: Evan Peters. The actor is undoubtedly one of the show's most beloved cast members, appearing in every season except the 9th. He's stepped into numerous roles for the horror anthology series and is currently part of the ensemble for Season 10 on FX.

Peters is one of several Hollywood actors that showrunner Ryan Murphy continues to use each season to flesh out his unique "AHS" storylines. Others include Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, and Finn Wittrock. But Peters has seemed to always stand out above the rest. Be it because of his totally insane characters or intoxicating on-screen charisma, the man is hard to ignore. From cult leader Kai Anderson to beach town crooner and playwright Austin Sommers, fans can't seem to get enough of the 34-year-old actor. So, naturally, it's long been debated which of his "AHS" roles over the years was actually the best.

Well, Redditors attempted to put the argument to rest via a poll. Could it be the controversial Kai who is the fan favorite? Or how about Peters' inaugural appearance as Tate Langdon from "Murder House" (Season 1)?