Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Few movies in history have built the kind of hype now propelling "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the third Tom Holland-led Spidey entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans broke the internet looking for a leaked version of the first trailer, forcing Marvel to drop it sooner than expected. That trailer blew fans' minds with the tantalizing promise of Alfred Molina's return to his iconic role as Doctor Octopus, last seen in "Spider-Man 2" nearly two decades ago.

Benedict Cumberbatch seems to have a heavy presence as Doctor Strange in "No Way Home" based on the trailer. It seems the wizard, in a botched attempt to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, sets into motion events that will forever change the MCU.

Sitting with the "Variety Awards Circuit" podcast, Cumberbatch dished on "No Way Home" and spoke briefly about "Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness." He confirmed something we've suspected ever since that "Spider-Man" trailer dropped, but— never one to step away from the limelight — had some classically Cumberbatch things to say about his own film, too.