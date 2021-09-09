Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Hit A Major Production Milestone
After a successful box office for Marvel's most recent release, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," it looks like the next few movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally chugging along exactly on schedule. Although both "Eternals" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be arriving first and are likely essential to setting up the movie's story, many fans of the MCU are equally hyped for the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which comes out in theaters on March 25, 2022.
Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, will be playing a key role in the upcoming "Spider-Man" film to lead into his sequel. Both films will heavily deal with the multiverse, so expect a lot of chaos and magic. Sam Raimi, who worked on the original "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, will be directing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which also adds in Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, to the mix, so there is no shortage of exciting things coming in the new movie.
Luckily for Marvel fans, and Strange fans in particular, there has just been a new, significant update on the upcoming film, with a makeup artist working on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" confirming on social media that reshoots have just finished up.
Reshoots for the MCU film are officially done
While it wasn't common knowledge that reshoots for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" were even happening, it's not that surprising given the many delays and changes that have occurred as a result of the pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to come out in theaters on May 7, 2021, but it was quickly pushed back to November 5, 2021, and after another delay, it ended up with its current release date (The Wrap).
Thanks to makeup artist Tricia Sawyer and a new Instagram post, we now know that the upcoming movie is finished with reshoots. Sawyer posted a photo of herself, hair stylist Karen Bartek, and Olsen in the makeup trailer, with the caption reading, "We're not so 'Strange' anymore! That's a wrap." She even tagged her location as "The Multiverse." Olsen shows off short, blonde hair in the photo, but it's unknown whether or not she wears a wig in the movie. It's also unclear if anyone else was involved with the reshoots other than Olsen. As "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" really relies on visual effects for Strange's magic and many other aspects of the character's story, the film probably needs a long post-production period. With seven months left until the release date, we'd guess that this should be enough time to finish the effects and more.
Along with Cumberbatch and Olsen, other actors confirmed to be returning in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, while Xochitl Gomez will be making her MCU debut as America Chavez in the film.