Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

After a successful box office for Marvel's most recent release, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," it looks like the next few movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally chugging along exactly on schedule. Although both "Eternals" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be arriving first and are likely essential to setting up the movie's story, many fans of the MCU are equally hyped for the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which comes out in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, will be playing a key role in the upcoming "Spider-Man" film to lead into his sequel. Both films will heavily deal with the multiverse, so expect a lot of chaos and magic. Sam Raimi, who worked on the original "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, will be directing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which also adds in Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, to the mix, so there is no shortage of exciting things coming in the new movie.

Luckily for Marvel fans, and Strange fans in particular, there has just been a new, significant update on the upcoming film, with a makeup artist working on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" confirming on social media that reshoots have just finished up.