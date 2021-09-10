The Reported Run Time For Venom: Let There Be Carnage Will Shock You

"Carnage" is coming. No seriously, it's looking like "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is finally going to hit theaters in the very near future. The long-delayed sequel to 2017's hit, Tom Hardy-starring comic book flick has, of course, seen numerous release date changes as ongoing public health concerns over COVID-19 have led to uncertainty at the box-office.

The most recent scheduling change was great news for "Venom" fans, as "Let There Be Carnage" moved up to an Oct. 1, 2021 release date. And given the record-breaking success of Marvel Studio's Labor Day release "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," it's safe to assume Sony Pictures bosses are feeling a little better about the MCU-adjacent film reaching its box office potential in that early October slot.

Directed by legendary mo-cap man Andy Serkis and co-starring Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris, the "Venom" sequel sees Hardy returning as Symbiote-plagued anti-hero Eddie Brock, and finds him facing-off against another symbiotic beast in the titular Carnage, this one hosted by Harrelson's deranged psychopath Cletus Kasady. As the film's title suggests, carnage and chaos will undoubtedly ensue when these two tangle.

As it turns out, fans may not have to wait very long to see the powerful Symbiotes throw down in the film, as "Venom: Let There Be Carange" is reportedly shaping up to be a brisk cinematic affair.