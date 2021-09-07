The Real Reason Shang-Chi Smashed Box Office Records

When "Black Widow" premiered in theaters earlier this summer, it was also readily available for streaming through Premiere Access on Disney+. MCU fans had the option of staying home and spending $29.99 on the film instead of heading out to the theater. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" did not get the Premiere Access treatment and was only availble to view in theaters. That likely increased its box office numbers as fans only had one option for seeing the flick. While "Black Widow" still did well despite having two viewing options, Marvel Studios opted for just the theatrical release for "Shang-Chi" as part of an "interesting experiment" per comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek (via Deadline).

It looks like the folks at Marvel Studios wanted to see if one of their films could be successful during the pandemic without the option to stream online. Their gamble paid off, as moviegoers who feel comfortable enough to sit in a theater with others did just that over the holiday weekend. The success of "Shang-Chi" can also be attributed to one simple thing — Marvel Studios knows how to put butts in the seats. President Kevin Feige and company know just what the fans want and deliver hit after hit. As long as the studio continues to put out quality content that connects to a bigger story, diehard fans who feel safe will flock to theaters.