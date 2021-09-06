Fans Just Got Some Great News For A Change About Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Movie fans have dealt with pushback after pushback regarding the release of the upcoming films. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release dates of films had to be pushed back months — and some well over a year — as productions were halted. Studios have also continued to move their film's release dates for fear of poor box office showings, as many moviegoers are still wary about sitting in a crowded theater.

Sony Pictures is one of those studios struggling to decide when to release their films. One of their biggest projects which has been in limbo for some time regarding its release date is "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The sequel film stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson and was originally slated for an October 2020 release date. According to Variety, after several delays, the film landed on a September 24 release but was pushed back to October 15. The outlet also reported — but later retracted — that Sony was considering moving the film to 2022. Thankfully, fans of "Venom" can relax as there is finally good news regarding the movie's release date.