Fans Just Got Some Great News For A Change About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Movie fans have dealt with pushback after pushback regarding the release of the upcoming films. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release dates of films had to be pushed back months — and some well over a year — as productions were halted. Studios have also continued to move their film's release dates for fear of poor box office showings, as many moviegoers are still wary about sitting in a crowded theater.
Sony Pictures is one of those studios struggling to decide when to release their films. One of their biggest projects which has been in limbo for some time regarding its release date is "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The sequel film stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson and was originally slated for an October 2020 release date. According to Variety, after several delays, the film landed on a September 24 release but was pushed back to October 15. The outlet also reported — but later retracted — that Sony was considering moving the film to 2022. Thankfully, fans of "Venom" can relax as there is finally good news regarding the movie's release date.
Venom: Let There Carnage is moving up its release date
Thanks to the box office success of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on its opening weekend, the good folks at Sony are opting to move "Venom: Let Ther Be Carnage" up a weekend. The studio shared the good news on its social media pages, and Deadline further confirmed the film now has a new release date of October 1. "Shang-Chi" had an impressive Labor Day weekend haul of $90 million domestically, and that number was enough to give Sony high hopes for their own film, which is now less than a month away.
The benefits to this move are two-fold — fans finally have a concrete date that's earlier than expected, and the studio no longer has to compete with "Halloween Kills" on the October 15 weekend. With the delta variant still running rampant, there is no doubt box office numbers for "Let There Carnage" will be less than if the film was released pre-pandemic. That's the nature of the beast these days, but movie fans who are willing to trek out to theaters can rejoice as there is finally some good news regarding film release dates.