Here's What The Critics Are Saying About James Wan's Malignant

Director James Wan has cemented himself as a modern master of the horror genre ever since he first impressed studios and audiences with the "Saw" franchise back in 2003. With every horror film he helms, Wan finds a way of chilling audiences by putting them in the victim's position. It works brilliantly with "Saw," since the grim idea of being forced into a trap is inescapable when watching any movie in the series. But when he moved onto "Insidious" in 2010 and "The Conjuring" in 2013, the director terrified audiences in new ways with ghosts, demons, and spirits.

This is all to say that James Wan clearly has a flair for the terrifying, and he's back with another scary story in "Malignant." It's a project he's been working on since he finished on 2018's "Aquaman," as he recently told SciFiNow: "I thought, why not go back and do a down and dirty, pretty shocking little thriller as something to buffer me?"

It follows Madison (Annabelle Wallis) who realizes that her horrifying dreams of brutal attacks and killings are actually happening in real life, and that she has a bizarre connection to the entity behind it all. The first "Malignant" trailer teased some seriously creepy shenanigans in the film, as the culprit, "Gabriel," may or may not be Madison's childhood imaginary friend. Thankfully, the first reviews for the film have finally made their way online, so here's what the critics are saying about "Malignant."