The Real Reason Why Eternals Will Reportedly Release Exclusively To Theaters

It should be noted that, as of this writing, neither Disney, nor Marvel Studios have made any official statements regarding the November 2021 release strategy for "Eternals." As reported by IGN, the generally reliable industry insider Matthew Belloni claims in his most recent newsletter he's heard rumors that the overwhelming success of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is directly affecting how Disney C.E.O. Bob Chapek and Distribution Chief Kareem Daniels are eyeing the release of "Eternals." And according to Belloni, they've already decided "Eternals" will also release exclusively in theaters, as previously planned.

Of course, at the moment this is all conjecture. Disney and Marvel bosses have not released any official statement concerning plans to change the release of "Eternals." Still, with "Shang-Chi" proving moviegoers are ready to go back to theaters to enjoy their Marvel content, and "Eternals" fronting considerably more star-power in a sprawling ensemble that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani among others, it's hard to imagine Disney would opt to potentially hamstringing its box office potential with a simultaneous streaming release.

It obviously doesn't hurt that "Eternals" has a recently-minted Oscar winner occupying the director's chair in Chloé Zhao either. Star power aside, we'll just have to wait and see what Disney does with the release of "Eternals," but we should probably expect to hit the multiplex if we want to see it opening day — which is November 5, 2021 for those keeping track.