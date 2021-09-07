Steve From Blues Clues Finally Explains His Sudden Disappearance

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Blue's Clues," the Steve character stopped by the Nick Jr. Facebook page to explain his farewell in 2002. As we saw in the Season 4 finale, he introduced the world to his brother, Joe (Donovan Patton), gave a heartfelt parting message, and got on the bus to college. For those who watched it as it aired, it likely remains one of the most emotionally impactful episodes of TV you ever watched, but as Steve explains, his exit was entirely necessary.

"I realize that was kind of abrupt," Steve admits directly to the audience, recalling that his choice to go to college and his subsequent studies were far from easy. Although, his life changes allowed him to use the lessons he learned with Blue and the gang to achieve his dreams, just as those who grew up with "Blue's Clues" have. "Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time," reminiscing that the viewer base has gone from finding clues to powering through student loans and starting families of their own.

"I really couldn't have done all of that without your help," he adds, citing his experiences all those years ago with the "Blue's Clues" fans as just as helpful today as they were back then. In quite the emotional gut-punch, both Steve and, to some extent, the real Steve Burns, conclude by saying, "I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you...ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends. Thanks for listening."

As we now know, these reasons are far from the truth of why Steve Burns left "Blue's Clues," but when it comes to his in-universe alter-ego, he couldn't have come up with a more reasonable and wholesome rationale. We never forgot you either, Steve, and we're grateful to have a friend like you.