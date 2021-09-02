NCIS Fans Are Losing It After Brian Dietzen Confirmed This Character's Season 19 Return

When shows last for 10, 15, or even 20 seasons, there are sure to be some cast changes along the way. Mariska Hargitay has remained the lead detective on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" throughout its long run, though the majority of the cast has moved on or been replaced. Meanwhile, some of the most popular characters on "Grey's Anatomy" have been killed off over the years, much to the shock of fans.

Another long-running show that's had an evolving and ever-changing cast is the police procedural "NCIS." It follows a team of special agents in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) that investigates felonies within the Navy, and Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is one of the only remaining original cast members of the series. While there have been rumors that Harmon may leave the show soon, he remains an integral part of the show for the time being.

Over the 18 seasons of "NCIS," several cast members have left, been replaced, and even occasionally returned for guest appearances. "NCIS" fans recently received a pleasant surprise when Brian Dietzen, who plays James "Jimmy" Palmer on the show, posted a set photo of him alongside a fan-favorite character. The news of this character's impending return in the upcoming season has "NCIS" fans losing it.