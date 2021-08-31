Why Paula From Impeachment: American Crime Story Looks So Familiar

By 2019, Annaleigh Ashford was a recognized face to many television audiences, and though she starred in only three episodes of Netflix's "Unbelievable," her character, Lilly Darrow, represented an important demographic of sexual assault victims. In the show, Ashford's assertive character is blown-off and essentially dubbed hysterical by the police, who chock her report of an attack up to drinking "kava kava tea" before bed (In other words, she's the classic example of the system's "well, were you drunk/high/otherwise intoxicated?" response to any assault victim who doesn't present as a perfect witness).

Following her role in "Unbelievable," Ashford went on to star as one of the leads in the CBS comedy, "B Positive." In it, Ashford plays the unconventional and "rough around the edges" Gina Dabrowski, who offers to donate one of her kidneys to struggling single dad, Drew Dunbar, played by Thomas Middleditch. In a recent interview with Broadway.com, the actor spoke at length about her love of comedy and sitcoms, and called her role in the CBS series "the dreamiest of dreams come true." The Broadway veteran and television star went on to explain that she has "a real gratitude for the art form of sitcom comedy. It stems back to vaudeville and to all of the great comedies of early Broadway."

While her role as Paula Jones is a far-cry from her Tony award-winning performance opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in "You Can't Take It With You," Ashford will no doubt be calling on her versatility and range as an actor to inject nuance and empathy into one of the many women Murphy seeks to highlight in "Impeachment."