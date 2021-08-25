How Monica Lewinsky Helped Make Impeachment: American Crime Story As Accurate As Possible

"American Crime Story" separates itself from its sister shows like "American Horror Story" and "American Horror Stories" in a really clear way — it's constantly tackling cases that feel ripped from the headlines.

In the show's first season, it tackled one of the most famous court show circuses of the last fifty years, the OJ Simpson trial. The show then followed that up by handling the horrifying assassination of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace.

The latest season of 'American Crime Story" is tackling arguably one of the most high-profile national incidents in modern memory — the impeachment of former United States president Bill Clinton. This telling of events features Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, and a virtual who's-who of actors taking on some of the most famous figures involved with the impeachment.

Obviously, in dealing with an event that both had a long-reaching national impact and had an immeasurably negative impact on Monica Lewinsky herself, getting things right is incredibly Important — and part of telling the story honestly involved the "American Crime Story" team working with Monica Lewinsky herself. It turns out Lewinsky is the one who saw the importance in telling some of the hardest, most upsetting parts of this true story.