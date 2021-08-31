James Bond Fans Are Getting A Huge Surprise Thanks To Apple TV

Fans have been waiting quite a long time for the upcoming "James Bond" film "No Time To Die," which will be the last to star Daniel Craig. The movie has gone through a lot on its journey to being released, and not just because of the pandemic. "No Time To Die," previously called "Bond 25," was first scheduled to come out in November 2019 with Danny Boyle to direct. But then he dropped out, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to fix up the script, and Cary Joji Fukunaga replaced Boyle as director, leading the release date to be pushed back to February 14, 2020 (The Guardian). Soon after, the movie was delayed two more months to April 8, 2020, which then led to multiple delays as COVID-19 got worse (IndieWire). Thankfully, "No Time To Die" is finally ready to hit theaters on October 8, 2021, and it's a long time coming.

While the fact that the movie is finally hitting theaters is reason in itself to celebrate, it seems like the team behind "No Time To Die" is thankful for everyone's patience and want to give fans a little gift to help deal with the anticipation leading up to the film's release. With the help of Apple TV, a retrospective documentary movie called "Being James Bond," showcasing Craig speaking with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and looking back at his time as the suave spy, will be coming out a month before "No Time To Die" hits theaters. A bonus? It's completely free to watch.