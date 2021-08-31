James Bond Fans Are Getting A Huge Surprise Thanks To Apple TV
Fans have been waiting quite a long time for the upcoming "James Bond" film "No Time To Die," which will be the last to star Daniel Craig. The movie has gone through a lot on its journey to being released, and not just because of the pandemic. "No Time To Die," previously called "Bond 25," was first scheduled to come out in November 2019 with Danny Boyle to direct. But then he dropped out, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to fix up the script, and Cary Joji Fukunaga replaced Boyle as director, leading the release date to be pushed back to February 14, 2020 (The Guardian). Soon after, the movie was delayed two more months to April 8, 2020, which then led to multiple delays as COVID-19 got worse (IndieWire). Thankfully, "No Time To Die" is finally ready to hit theaters on October 8, 2021, and it's a long time coming.
While the fact that the movie is finally hitting theaters is reason in itself to celebrate, it seems like the team behind "No Time To Die" is thankful for everyone's patience and want to give fans a little gift to help deal with the anticipation leading up to the film's release. With the help of Apple TV, a retrospective documentary movie called "Being James Bond," showcasing Craig speaking with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and looking back at his time as the suave spy, will be coming out a month before "No Time To Die" hits theaters. A bonus? It's completely free to watch.
Apple TV is releasing a documentary all about Daniel Craig's James Bond journey
If you can believe it, "No Time To Die" will be Craig's fifth and final film as Bond, having previously starred in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre." In the upcoming documentary, "Being James Bond," Craig recounts his experience being cast in the iconic role and the public's response, his transformation into Bond, and everything that's happened afterwards. In the short trailer released alongside the announcement, Craig states, "I knew we were doing something really special," while also voicing his appreciation for the opportunity by declaring how "incredibly fortunate" he feels.
According to Icon Vs. Icon, the upcoming retrospective will be available to watch as a free rental on the Apple TV app in over 30 countries. You can even head on over to the app now to add "Being James Bond" to your "Up Next" list, so that it will be automatically added to your account when it releases on September 7, 2021. The documentary movie is directed by Baillie Walsh and 46 minutes long, and it will only be available to stream for free until October 7, 2021, the day before "No Time To Die" comes out in theaters.
Check out "Being James Bond" when it comes out soon to see a behind-the-scenes, personal look back at Craig's journey as Bond from the man himself and the producers who created and shaped his story.