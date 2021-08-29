Why Lark From AHS: Double Feature Episode 2 Looks So Familiar

"American Horror Story" has become one of FX's longest-running franchises to date, notable for telling wildly different stories from season to season. In 2021, the show officially debuted its latest incarnation, "American Horror Story: Double Feature." The two-part horror anthology has a stacked cast of both new and returning players, but one of the most interesting performances of the bunch comes from a character named Leslie "Lark" Feldman.

For many discerning viewers, the actress who portrays Lark in "American Horror Story: Double Feature" likely looks familiar. That's because she is portrayed by Billie Lourd, an up-and-coming actress who is also Hollywood royalty — because not only has Lourd become one of the industry's most interesting performers in recent years, but she is also the daughter of the late, great "Star Wars" icon, Carrie Fisher.

At 29, Lourd already has a stellar list of credits, so let's dive in and take a look at some of her biggest and most notable roles to date.