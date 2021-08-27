The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Just Got An Absolutely Incredible Remix

It's been mere days since Marvel Studios dropped the eye-popping first trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and the internet is still fully abuzz with the shear narrative possibilities teased in that three-minute marvel. Given the level of anticipation surrounding "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it's hardly surprising the trailer also broke the record previously held by Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" for most views in a 24-hour period (per Variety).

Thankfully, that trailer did confirm a handful of the billion-and-one "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rumors that've been circulating for a couple of years now, even as it actually opened the door to a few more. Nonetheless, we now know the multiverse is for real, and that certain past Spidey bad guys will indeed be making appearances.

That hasn't stopped people on the web from continuing to dissect the clip frame by frame in hopes of proving even more intriguing details. While we're enjoying the obsessive detective work of internet sleuths as much as anyone, the folks at 100Bombs Studios decided to have a little more fun with the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" clip, releasing a crackling remix of the trailer that blends its audio components with a most unexpected visual source.