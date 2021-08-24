The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has Resurrected This WandaVision Fan Theory

Hey, remember that popular fan theory about Marvel's red-tinted ersatz devil, Mephisto, appearing in "WandaVision?" That turned out to be ... considerably less than true, and unless the MCU is playing an absurdly long game, that stained-glass window Easter egg in "Loki" didn't turn out to be him, either. Still, it takes far more than that to put a persistent fan theory down, which is why many fans have been suggesting on Twitter that, yes, Doctor Strange just might be Mephisto in "No Way Home."

"Mephisto has been a trend since the beginning of #WandaVision and with the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer the theories resurface," user @detective_13579 summarized the situation. "Some users have noted that Dr. Strange could be #Mephisto and that the plot of the film will be inspired by the comic 'Spider-Man: One More Day'." User @aring1234 has their mind in the same place, and they also offered a theory of the real Strange's whereabouts: "What if #DrStrange is fixing the multiverse and #Mephisto is posing as Strange, that's why he disregards what #Wong says, or he has Dr. Strange trapped and is posing as Strange."

The comics storyline they're referring to, "One More Day," is a somewhat infamous story that involves Spider-Man making a deal with Mephisto in order to save Aunt May (played by Marisa Tomei in the MCU), at the cost of his marriage. Since that story also involves Peter contacting Doctor Strange for help — and since, well, it's about Mephisto – fans feel they see some similarities between the story and the "No Way Home" trailer.

Watch "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when it premieres on December 17 to find out the truth behind the latest Mephisto rumor.