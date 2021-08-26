One Line In The Halloween Kills Trailer Has Fans Losing Their Minds
When 2018's "Halloween" arrived in theaters, some horror fans were skeptical over bringing Michael Myers (Nick Castle) back to the big screen. Thankfully, director David Gordon Green proved why the legendary serial killer deserved to return to Haddonfield with a script he wrote alongside Jeff Fadley and Danny McBride. Once Michael escapes from a prisoner bus, he quickly stabs, cuts, and strangles his way through the town as he searches for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The legendary actress reprised her role in the 2018 film, and although Laurie is still a resilient warrior, she's dealing with the post-traumatic stress of her ordeal with Michael all those years ago.
Thankfully, the story doesn't end in the "Halloween" finale, as Michael Myers seemingly escapes a fiery inferno to kill another day. In fact, Blumhouse has two sequels planned for the killer titled "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends." The next film arrives on October 15, 2021 and kicks off minutes after the 2018 film ends, and the trailer teases that the town is out for blood after Michael's latest killing spree across Haddonfield.
Clearly, Green and his creative team are trying to challenge how audiences see the serial killer and how society reacts to him now compared to the 1970s. The first trailer for "Halloween Kills" debuted back in June 2021, but Universal Pictures recently screened a brand new look at the slasher movie at CinemaCon. There's one line in the new "Halloween Kills" footage that has fans losing their minds.
Laurie Strode is out for blood
As "Halloween" fans already know, Laurie Strode struggles with her mental health decades after Michael first attacked her — she becomes paranoid and over-protective of her daughter Karen Nelson (Judy Greer), which creates a wedge between the two. Ultimately, Karen's upbringing taught her everything she needs to know to hold her own against the knife-wielding psychopath. When "Halloween Kills" picks up and Michael is still at large, it sounds like Laurie isn't taking any chances.
Universal Pictures screened new footage from "Halloween Kills" for CinemaCon attendees, and one line has stuck out for many people. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch tweeted that Laurie says "I want to take his mask off and see the light leave his eyes." Myers killed her friends, he hunted her family, and he caused her decades of pain, so it's understandable that she wants some revenge for the trauma she's endured. Michael also kills several firefighters in the footage before Laurie "rallies the town" to take on the killer.
@TheJamieDuggins replied to Couch on Twitter, saying, "Geez, that's dark. I LOVE IT." Clearly, they're not the only "Halloween" fan impressed by the line, as @VenjiGrimes also tweeted, "Holy s***, that's powerful!!" However, @BrandonStrabley pointed out that the sequel won't kill Michael just yet, saying, "He obviously won't die because we have another movie after this one!" They have a point, because "Halloween Ends" is slated for October 2022.
As Director David Gordon Green previously told Empire Magazine, the film "is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation, and crowd panic." It's high time for Haddonfield to get its revenge when "Halloween Kills" arrives in theaters on October 15, 2021.