One Line In The Halloween Kills Trailer Has Fans Losing Their Minds

When 2018's "Halloween" arrived in theaters, some horror fans were skeptical over bringing Michael Myers (Nick Castle) back to the big screen. Thankfully, director David Gordon Green proved why the legendary serial killer deserved to return to Haddonfield with a script he wrote alongside Jeff Fadley and Danny McBride. Once Michael escapes from a prisoner bus, he quickly stabs, cuts, and strangles his way through the town as he searches for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The legendary actress reprised her role in the 2018 film, and although Laurie is still a resilient warrior, she's dealing with the post-traumatic stress of her ordeal with Michael all those years ago.

Thankfully, the story doesn't end in the "Halloween" finale, as Michael Myers seemingly escapes a fiery inferno to kill another day. In fact, Blumhouse has two sequels planned for the killer titled "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends." The next film arrives on October 15, 2021 and kicks off minutes after the 2018 film ends, and the trailer teases that the town is out for blood after Michael's latest killing spree across Haddonfield.

Clearly, Green and his creative team are trying to challenge how audiences see the serial killer and how society reacts to him now compared to the 1970s. The first trailer for "Halloween Kills" debuted back in June 2021, but Universal Pictures recently screened a brand new look at the slasher movie at CinemaCon. There's one line in the new "Halloween Kills" footage that has fans losing their minds.