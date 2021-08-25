This Is How Awkwafina Helped Cast The Lead Role In Shang-Chi

Nora Lum, the actress who's better known by her stage name Awkwafina, was the first person cast in the soon-to-be-released Marvel Studios film, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (via The Hollywood Reporter). The film sees the actress playing the role of Katy, Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) best friend, who works with him as a hotel valet at the start of the movie and has no idea he's secretly the heir to an international criminal empire.

Shang-Chi and Katy's relationship is a huge part of the Marvel film, so whoever was cast in the role of the reluctant hero had to work well on-screen with Awkwafina, who just so happens to be the second name featured on the movie's poster after Simu Liu. As a result, Awkwafina played a key role in the actual Shang-Chi casting process — performing chemistry reads with the actors Marvel was looking at to possibly play the film's titular hero.

It was a process that Awkwafina felt a lot of responsibility to make sure went right, especially because she knew the role of Shang-Chi had the potential to be a life-changing job for another actor. She also, notably, wanted to make sure she didn't lose her own place in the film before production on it even started.