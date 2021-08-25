American Horror Stories Star Dylan McDermott Weighs In Ben Harmon's Fate - Exclusive

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of "American Horror Story," which began terrorizing television sets in 2011 with its debut season known as "Murder House." Dylan McDermott has been a part of creator Ryan Murphy's twisted universe since its fruition. He played the adulterous Dr. Ben Harmon in Season 1, followed by Bloody Face offspring Johnny Morgan in "AHS: Asylum," and the sadistic serial killer Bruce in 2019's "AHS: 1984." McDermott also stepped into the shoes of Dr. Harmon a second time for a mega-reunion crossover episode entitled "Return to Murder House" in 2018's "AHS: Apocalypse." When it comes to the Murphy-verse, McDermott is definitely royalty.

Just recently, McDermott made his third appearance as the weepy psychiatrist for the season finale of "American Horror Stories," the new anthology-style spinoff set in the same universe as the flagship series. In the final episode, entitled "Game Over," we witness the supposed destruction of the Murder House. However, since the meta episode reveals that most of the action of the episode takes place inside a video game, fans were left questioning if anything actually impacted the overall "American Horror Story" canon. McDermott seems just as in the dark as anyone else, and he told Looper as much during a recent exclusive interview.

"Yeah, that's certainly the question," he said. "Did the house burn down or did it just burn down in the video game?"

McDermott went on, "Does that mean that Ben Harmon is still with us or did he finally get transported to someplace else? So it's an interesting question. I guess it leaves it open really to interpretation. But yeah, I mean I certainly couldn't play him being in a video game. I had to play it real because I was just like, how do you even do that? So it was just a blast to be back and just to go back and have my office and have that one therapy scene with Mercedes, I thought it was really fun and interesting. I was a patient suddenly, so I just think it was just a blast."